Franklin County Extension Association’s 100th annual meeting is Oct. 16

CHESTERVILLE - - The Franklin County Extension Association will be holding their 100th annual meeting and public supper on Wednesday, October 16, from 6–9 p.m., at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road.

Supper begins at 6 p.m. with turkey, gravy, stuffing, green beans, squash, biscuits, apple crisp, pumpkin pie and beverages. A vegetarian option is available. The annual meeting will follow and then entertainment will be provided by Owen Kennedy. Owen Kennedy is a fourteen-year-old fiddler from Winthrop, whose love of traditional music and enthusiasm for performing has captivated audiences from all over the world.

Supper is $10 per person; reservations are required by October 9. Make checks payable to 'Franklin County Extension Association' and mail to University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 138 Pleasant St., Suite 1, Farmington ME, 04938.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact 207.778.4650; tiffany.wing@maine.edu.