Franklin County Extension Homemakers campaign benefits elementary schools

FARMINGTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Franklin County Homemakers recently donated 300 boxes of facial tissues to local school districts. The volunteer group has been doing a facial tissue campaign for the last couple of years to benefit elementary schools in Franklin County.

Support for the campaign included creation of a donation kiosk at Hannaford in Farmington and direct donations from six Franklin County Extension Homemaker groups. Maine Extension Homemakers volunteer in support of worthy community causes while developing leadership skills and promoting UMaine Extension educational programs. For more information about Extension Homemakers, contact the Franklin County Extension office, 138 Pleasant Street, Suite 1, Farmington; 207.778.4650, 800.287.1478 (in Maine); extension.franklin@maine.edu.

More information is also online.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine's land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.