Franklin County Retired Educators news

JAY - At a recent meeting, Franklin County Retired Educators held their annual auction to fund school grants.

One $300 grant is awarded to a teacher in Franklin County each year. The grants rotate to school districts on a 4-year cycle. This year’s grant will go to an applicant from RSU 73 and will be announced at the Nov. meeting. This year, the silent auction of food, crafts, and other items raised $548.25.

The group also voted to send their annual $50 donation to each of the eight Food Pantries in Franklin County. This money comes from their treasury.

In November the FCRE will meet in the Foster Career and Technical Education Center Cafe.