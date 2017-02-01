Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Morgan awarded

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is proud to announce its patrol deputy of the year for 2016, Deputy Andrew Morgan of Chesterville.

Deputy Morgan has been named Deputy of the Quarter three times in 2016 for his consistent and excellent work ethic. He comes to work each shift with a plan and is tenacious with his follow through which has resulted in the resolution of many burglaries in 2016, said Sheriff Scott Nichols.

"He has the respect of his peers at the Sheriff's Office and other local and state agencies. Deputy Morgan’s aptitude, attitude and dedication to the mission of public safety serves as an example for others to follow and we here at the Sheriff's Office are very fortunate to have him as a member of the team," Nichols said.