Franklin Health Primary Care to host open house

FARMINGTON - Franklin Health Primary Care (formerly Franklin Health Intown Medicine on Box Shop Hill in Farmington) is hosting an open house at its new location in the Mt. Blue Health Center, located on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus on Saturday, October 6, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone with an interest in visiting the offices, meeting the staff, and finding out more about services offered is invited to attend.

The open house is being held in conjunction with Franklin Memorial Hospital’s first-ever Fall Into Wellness Block Party, a free family-oriented educational and fun event being held at the same time in the Bass Room and on the hospital campus.

Franklin Health Primary Care is a patient-centered medical home, a widely recognized symbol of quality. Recognition demonstrates that the practice provides patients with the right care at the right time, including: same day appointments as needed; expanded hours; 24/7 access to a provider, and direct delivery of behavioral health services by a licensed clinical social workers as needed.

Franklin Health Primary Care’s team of providers include: David Rice, MD; Deborah Hamilton, MD; Deborah Burchfield, DNP, APRN, FNP-C; Kristy Hilton, APRN, FNP-C; David Huish, PA-C; Brent Laflin, LCSW; and Nancy Taylor, RN, nurse care manager.

For more information, contact Franklin Health Primary Care at 860-4090.