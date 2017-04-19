Franklin Memorial Hospital adds nurse practitioner to Cardiology Clinic

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Amelia Allen, FNP, as a provider of cardiology specialty services. Allen, who is affiliated with Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology, will provide patient care Monday through Thursday.

Allen works jointly with cardiologists: Dr. Lesley West, Dr. Heinrich Grube, Dr. David Frost, and Dr. Laura Sullivan, caring for patients with heart conditions and performing exercise stress tests to monitor heart functioning.

Allen received her master’s degree in family nurse practitioner at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine. Prior to that she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Allen is based on the second floor outpatient specialty area at Franklin Memorial Hospital. A referral is needed for appointments.

Allen grew up in New Vineyard and now resides in New Sharon with her husband Ryan Hutchinson and their four children.