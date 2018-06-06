Franklin Memorial Hospital announces primary care service awards

FARMINGTON - Gerald Tinguely, MD, and Tim Davis, PA-C, are the recipients of the first ever primary care service awards presented at the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff meeting on June 4.

The new award is bestowed as thanks to those health care providers who help primary care clinicians be more efficient, and help patients have better access, better care coordination, and better continuity of care.

Jean Antonucci, MD, chief of primary care service, presented the first award to Tinguely stating, “Dr. Tinguely has had a long and outstanding career in family practice and will end his career providing wound care.” She then read aloud a testimonial received from a colleague mentioning his generosity of time and heart to his patients.

Tinguely has been on the FMH medical staff since 1984, and will retire on June 22.

Dr. Antonucci presented the next award to Davis, whose career in Farmington spanned 33 years, first working in the emergency department, then providing patient care for the hospitalist service, and ending his career delivering wound care. She recognized his important work teaching stress reduction and ended by stating, “When Tim was working as a hospitalist he was one of the best communicators to primary care.”

Davis joined the medical staff in 1985 and retired on May 30.

In closing Antonucci said, “These awards come with our warmest thanks and deep appreciation for service. We wish you both well in your future endeavors. Thank you.”