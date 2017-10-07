Franklin Memorial Hospital awarded Gold Star for addressing tobacco use

FARMINGTON - The Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy initiative held the annual Tobacco-Free Hospital Gold Star Standards of Excellence Awards ceremony on Sept. 27, to celebrate the efforts of Maine hospitals to address smoking and tobacco use on their campuses. This year, 33 hospitals from across the state and three gold star champions were recognized for their achievements in advancing campus smoke and tobacco-free policies as well as promoting tobacco-free lifestyles.

Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) was recognized for meeting the premier gold level in the 2017 Gold Star Standards of Excellence Program for efforts to prohibit smoke and tobacco use on campus and address client tobacco use. Award levels are based on best practice criteria such as a smoke and tobacco-free campus policy, annual screening for tobacco use, referral to tobacco treatment and supporting employee education related to tobacco treatment.

"We applaud the ongoing efforts of Maine hospitals to address tobacco use and exposure by meeting the Gold Star Standards.” said Sarah Mayberry of the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence. “Tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Maine and the United States, the recognized hospitals are taking important steps to address this issue for patients, staff and the community."

“Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to receive this recognition again, now for seven straight years,” said Miriam Leonard, FMH chief operating officer. “We commend our staff efforts in addressing tobacco use and keeping our campus tobacco free so our employees, patients, and visitors remain safe from exposure to secondhand smoke.”

For more information about the Tobacco-Free Hospital initiative and Gold Star Standards of Excellence recognition program, please visit MaineTobaccoFreeHospitals.org/GSSE.

The Breathe Easy Tobacco-Free Hospital initiative at the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence is dedicated to providing Maine’s hospitals with the information and resources needed to make all organizations smoke and tobacco-free.

The program is funded by Maine Prevention Services. Maine Prevention Services is an initiative through the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention working across the state to impact tobacco, substance use, and obesity.