Franklin Memorial Oncology Services welcomes Dr. Rachit Kumar

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Rachit Kumar, MD, a medical oncologist/hematologist, who is now providing cancer care at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kumar sees patients in Farmington every Wednesday, joining cancer care providers Dr. Richard Krull, and physician assistant Susan Trafton in staffing the FMH oncology department. All are affiliated with the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care (HACCC).

Dr. Kumar joined the HACCC in July 2017 after completing a hematology/oncology fellowship at Georgetown University/MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Dr. Kumar received his medical degree at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is a partner in the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network, which is designed to reduce the need for patients to travel whenever possible by connecting cancer experts with cancer patients close to home.

For more information about services available at Franklin Memorial Hospital, call 779-2590.