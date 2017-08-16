Franklin Memorial receives 3-year accreditation from The Joint Commission

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital announces it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

On May 31, The Joint Commission arrived at Franklin Memorial Hospital to conduct an unannounced rigorous three-day survey to evaluate compliance with standards of care of all hospital inpatient departments, outpatient departments, and the Franklin Health practices.

During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation, and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from The Joint Commission, awarded for a three-year period. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.

“Joint Commission accreditation provides hospitals with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the improvement of daily business operations,” said Mark G. Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Division of Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “In addition, our accreditation helps hospitals enhance their risk management and risk reduction strategies. We commend FMH for its continued efforts in quality improvement.”

“We are pleased to have received full accreditation after completing an outstanding survey. The Joint Commission is the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Tim Churchill, FMH interim chief executive officer. “Staff from across our organization continue to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care. Our staff’s dedication and commitment to patients, their families, and each other was on full display for the surveyors who cited exceptional work in a number of departments.”

The Joint Commission’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess, and improve performance.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.