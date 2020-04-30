Franklin Memorial receives ‘A’ in hospital safety from Leapfrog

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Franklin Memorial Hospital’s achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

"As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for FMH. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need."

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“Franklin Memorial Hospital performed above average in all domains in which we were eligible for; the dedication of our care team members in providing quality care is extraordinary,” said Trampas Hutches, FMH president. “Franklin’s Leapfrog Safety Grade of an ‘A’ demonstrates our commitment to keeping our patients safety and well-being at the top of our priorities every day.”

Franklin Memorial Hospital is part of the MaineHealth family, a not-for-profit integrated health system that is the largest health system in northern New England. To see Franklin Memorial’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.