Franklin Savings Bank creating a garden in Rumford

RUMFORD - Franklin Savings Bank is helping to Beautify Rumford, donating funds to create a garden on Congress Street.

The bank has adopted a garden to adorn the bandstand located at the end of Congress Street, in Veterans Memorial Park. The $5,000 donation will cover expenses to create the garden. In addition, the bank pledged an annual maintenance gift. The donation was made to Beautify Rumford, a subcommittee of EnvisionRumford.

"Our bank’s location at the entrance to Congress Street and this beautiful park at the exit gives us a great bookend for Congress Street,” said Franklin Savings Bank Branch Manager Diane Perry. “It’s an honor to play a part in sprucing up the veterans' park. We recently planted a pine tree in that park, commemorating our 150th anniversary, so this further adds to our history here on the Island."