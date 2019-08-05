Franklin Savings Bank foundation awards scholarships to 14 students

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation has awarded $36,000 college scholarships to 14 local students.

The bank awards the scholarships each year to students from 11 local schools. The scholarships are usually $3,000 each, though two schools opted to split the award between two scholars.

The 2019 Franklin Scholars are:

Spruce Mountain High School: Moreland Brochu of Livermore, daughter of Kristy Brochu and Tom Hebert. She is majoring in Public Relations and Marketing at Suffolk University.

Mt. Blue High School: Samuel Smith of Farmington, son of Joel and Karen Smith. He plans to major in Finance at Babson College.

Mt. Blue High School: Eleanor Bannerman of New Sharon, daughter of Brian and Tamara Bannerman. She plans to major in Business Accounting at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Olivia Hall of Rangeley, plans to attend the University of Southern Maine.

Telstar Regional High School: Mathew Thomas Lavoie of Oxford, son of Gina and Thomas Lavoie. He plans to major in Actuarial Science at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Mountain Valley High School: Cameron Gallant of Rumford, son of Brad and Mary Gallant. He plans to major in Business Management at UMass-Boston.

Skowhegan High School: Jasmine R. Ward of Skowhegan, daughter of Eric Small and Pauline Holt. She plans to major in Accounting at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Carrabec High School: Dylan Reichert of New Portland, son of Mark and Andrea Reichert. He plans to major in Business Management and Accounting at either Husson University or Eastern Maine Community College.

Mt. Abram High School: Jocelyn Ruth Stevens of Coplin Plantation, daughter of Scott and Leah Stevens. She plans to major in Outdoor Recreation Business Administration at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Dirigo High School: Alex Gorham of Peru, son of Patrick and Roxanne Gorham. He plans to major in Sports Management at Plymouth State University.

Madison Area Memorial High School: Joshua Linkletter of Athens, son of Michael and Julie Linkletter. He plans to major in Accounting at Thomas College.

Madison Area Memorial High School: Jennifer Dean of Madison, daughter of Randy and Charlene Dean. She plans to major in Finance at the University of Maine.

Ellsworth High School: Mark Berry of Ellsworth, son of Greg and Jenn Berry. He plans to major in Marketing at Roger Williams University.

Ellsworth High School: Samuel Updike, son of Dustin and Andrea Updike. He plans to major in Textile Marketing at the University of Rhode Island.

“This is a great group of young people who have achieved much in their high school careers. We look forward to hearing of their continued success in college,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank.

Scholarships from the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation were awarded to students who plan to attend a four-year college with studies concentrating in accounting, finance, marketing, management, computer sciences or other business-related courses. The graduating seniors were selected as Franklin Scholars by each school based largely on high academic achievement, which alone represented 70 percent of the criteria for scholarship selection. The remaining 30 percent was based on community citizenship, participation in extra-curricular activities, such as athletics, band, school clubs or drama, and financial need.

The bank’s Community Development Foundation grants the scholarships to the schools, which select the student and administer the scholarship.

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation was created in 2000 to support community, economic and educational needs within the communities served by Franklin Savings Bank. To date, the Foundation has awarded $640,000 to 205 students.