Franklin Savings Bank hires Commercial Credit Risk Officer

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has announced the appointment of Amy Hebert to the role of Commercial Credit Risk Officer. Throughout her career, Hebert has gained an extensive amount of exposure in virtually all aspects of the commercial banking world, including compliance, lending and credit analysis.

“The combination of Amy’s varied experience and thoughtful, professional approach align well with the culture at Franklin Savings Bank, and we believe she’ll be a strong addition to our team and play an important role in our future growth,” Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending, Derek Hayes said. “She takes pride in the commercial needs of the communities we serve, just as we all do.”

Hebert earned a master’s degree in Business Ethics and Compliance from New England College of Business as well as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Southern Maine. She has spent that last seventeen years working for another Maine-based financial institution. Hebert lives in Southern Maine with her three children.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.