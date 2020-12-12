Franklin Savings Bank matches Narrow Gauge Cinema food pantry donation

FARMINGTON–The Narrow Gauge Cinema announced that they would be doing holiday drive-in showings of “Elf” Dec. 11, 12, and 13, as well as “It’s a Wonderful Life”, Dec. 18, 19, and 20. Proceeds from ticket purchases will used to combat food insecurity in the area. Nightly shows will take place at 6:30 p.m. for $10 per carload.

With increased need in the area, Franklin Savings Bank took the initiative to help where help was needed. Courtney Austin, Marketing and Projects Coordinator, arranged a matching donation of up to $2,500 to be provided on behalf of the bank. Tim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank stated, “This is an especially challenging time for our communities. I am in awe at the number of meals being provided by programs throughout our areas. I am thankful that Franklin Savings Bank is able to help support these critically important programs.”

This will be the forth year that owner of the cinema, John Moore, has held an event where ticket proceeds benefit area food pantries. This year, proceeds will be donated to a new food pantry, planned to open in early 2021 at the St. Joseph’s nutrition center. Tickets can be purchased at the counter or online at https://narrowgaugecinema.net/narrow-gauge-drive-in/.