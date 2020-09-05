Franklin Savings Bank promotes new assistant vice president

RUMFORD - Franklin Savings Bank has promoted longtime River Valley loan officer, Leanne Gagne, to Assistant Vice President status.

Gagne is an experienced residential and installment lender, currently in her 32nd year of service at Franklin Savings Bank. She serves her customers as a trusted advisor and provides a wealth of industry knowledge for new lenders throughout the bank.

Along with excellent service to her customers, Gagne shows her commitment to the community by giving her time to various non-profit organizations. She serves as the 2nd Vice President on the board of River Valley Chamber of Commerce, where she enjoys promoting all that the River Valley region has to offer.

“Leanne’s dedication to the bank, to our customers, and to the River Valley community is admirable”, says Vice President, Branch Manager, Diane Perry. “She’s very deserving of this promotion and is the true makeup of a community banker.”

Gagne and her husband are long-time residents of Dixfield, where they raised their two adult children.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Down east regions of Maine from eight locations.