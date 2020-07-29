Franklin Savings Bank promotes new Mortgage Underwriting Officer

FARMINGTON – Franklin Savings Bank has strengthened its robust mortgage team by promoting Heidi Lee to Mortgage Underwriting Officer. Lee has been an integral part of the back-office residential lending team, balancing her time between loan processing and assisting existing underwriters. Lee has demonstrated commitment to learning the underwriting function, supporting the lending team in various roles. These factors as well as the steady growth in mortgage volume, warrant for another underwriter in the department.

“Heidi has always shown great initiative to learn and develop” Assistant Vice President, underwriter and mortgage loan processing manager, Bett Hardy said. "With her wealth of knowledge and talent, combined with her dedication and commitment to Franklin Savings Bank, our customers and our community, she will be an invaluable asset to the banks residential underwriting team.”

Lee joined the bank in 2006 and has displayed a desire to excel within her career. She portrays professionalism and leadership qualities. Lee holds a business certificate from Central Maine Community College and has completed numerous classes and trainings pertinent to her position. Lee lives in Jay with her husband, Justin, and their daughter.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank founded in 1868 which serves Maine’s western, central, and Downeast regions of Maine from eight locations.