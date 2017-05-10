Franklin Savings promotes commercial lending manager

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has promoted Derek Hayes to Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending.

Hayes, who has been with Franklin Savings Bank for two years, has brought strong leadership to the management and administration of the bank’s commercial lending function.

“Derek has proven to be a tremendous addition to the management team at Franklin Savings Bank,” said Peter Judkins, President and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank.

“I’m excited about the development and enhancement of our commercial lending business over the past several years,” said Hayes. “Our approach, focused on responsiveness and customer experience, continues to set Franklin Savings Bank apart from our competition.”

It was Hayes’ vision that played a major role in the decision to expand commercial lending to the coast. “There has been a great reception to our expansion into Downeast Maine,” he said. “I appreciate the bank’s faith in me as we work to enhance our commercial banking offerings, both in our current and developing markets.”

Hayes joined Franklin Savings Bank following his work at a coastal bank, where he was Vice President, Commercial Regional Manager, in Hancock and Washington County.

He has more than 14 years’ experience in commercial banking and was a regional “team leader” for five years prior to assuming his role as Director of Commercial Lending at Franklin Savings Bank in 2015.

At Franklin Savings Bank, Hayes is responsible for managing the bank’s commercial lending activities.

Hayes earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, holds an MBA from Saint Joseph’s College and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is also a trained corporate coach with a CCP (Certified Coaching Professional) designation.

Derek has been nominated to serve as a board member of the Maine Chapter of Risk Management Association and is a member of the Business Advisors Committee of the Finance Authority of Maine. He is also Treasurer and board member of the Titcomb Mountain Foundation.

Hayes, an avid photographer and outdoor enthusiast, lives in Farmington with his wife and children.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank serving Western and Central Maine since 1868. It opened its new Business Center in Ellsworth in 2016. Since 1999, Franklin Savings Bank has maintained top rankings as the Strongest Bank in Maine by Weiss Ratings and continues to receive top 5-star rankings from both BankRate.com and BauerFinancial.com.