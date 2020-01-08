Franklin Savings promotes human resources and benefits officer

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has announced the promotion of Melissa Spencer to Human Resources and Benefits Officer.

Spencer has been with Franklin Savings Bank since 1994, when she joined the accounting department as a financial analyst. In her time at the bank, she has progressed to various positions, including controller, until eventually joining the Human Resources Department, where she has been since 2003.

“Melissa is a wealth of knowledge and a trusted advisor when working with our most valuable asset; our employees,” according to Shelley Deane, EVP, Administration and Human Resources. “She is truly an internal secret weapon for our staff. From guiding employees through benefit selections that best fit their needs to working with employees readying for retirement, Melissa is an expert. We are fortunate to have Melissa’s knowledge, experience, and compassion on our human resources team.”

Spencer is a graduate of Thomas College with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She also holds Senior Society of Human Resource Management certification.

She recently joined the Western Maine Play Museum Board of Directors and will soon serve as its treasurer. In addition, she volunteers as a tax preparer for the Western Maine CA$H Coalition. Spencer is an active volunteer for many community events, such as the Wilton Blueberry Festival parade and 5k road race as well as the Wilton Recreation Department.

Spencer lives in Wilton with her husband and son.