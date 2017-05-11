Franklin Savings promotes information technology manager

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has promoted its information systems manager, Brad Martin, to Vice President, Director of Information Technology. Martin, has served as the bank’s information systems manager since 2014. He joined the bank in early 2009 as a network engineer.

Martin has won praise for his management of the daily activities of the bank’s information technology department while also embarking on large projects to better serve the technology needs of both employees and the customers of Franklin Savings Bank. Under his lead, the IT team is more effective and efficient. Martin is also ever-diligent about the safety and security of the bank and its systems.

“Brad has been instrumental in some recent improvements to the bank’s internal electronic systems,” said Tim Thompson, executive vice president, chief operating officer. “The bank has adopted new features that will help significantly with internal communications and ultimately, enhance the customer’s banking experience. We strongly feel that these enhancements will better serve the financial needs of our customers.”

Martin is a 2015 graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking.

Martin lives in Auburn with his wife, Marta, and three sons, Owen, Connor, and Kiptin.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank serving western and central Maine since 1868. It was named a Best Places to Work in 2015 and has maintained top rankings as the Strongest Bank in Maine by Weiss Rating since 1999.