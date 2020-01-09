Free tax prep offered now by United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and CA$H Coalition

FARMINGTON - The Western Maine CA$H Coalition is once again offering free tax prep assistance this year to qualifying residents.

Taxes will be prepared on the first floor of the Roberts Learning Center (224 Main Street) at the University of Maine at Farmington on Wednesdays 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Qualifying income minimum is under $56,000 in 2019. The CA$H Coalition works with IRS- certified volunteers who have years of experience, work together when needed, and follow a strict quality control procedure to ensure he best return possible. The service also offers information on valuable financial resources in the community.

Call (207) 778-7954 or email freetaxprepservice@gmail.com before March 14 to schedule an appointment.

The CA$H Coalition's mission is directly in line with the goals of United Way by having community members volunteer their resources and time to help other members of the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin communities, learn more about financial security and promote financial education.

To learn more about the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, and other locations, services and volunteer opportunities visit the State-wide CA$H website at www.cashmaine.org. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, check out the website at www.uwtva.org, the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwtva), call (207) 778-5048, or visit; 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.