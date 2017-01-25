Free tax preparation help available

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The AARP Tax-Aide program is again offering free income tax help to people of all ages in the Sugarloaf area. Certified volunteers will prepare income tax returns for taxpayers with low to moderate incomes. You do not need to be over 60 or a member of AARP to qualify for this free service.

All AARP volunteer tax preparers are trained and certified annually by the IRS and will prepare and e-file both your State of Maine and Federal tax returns FREE. Most returns are filed electronically, which helps you get your refund quickly.

The program does not have income limits; instead, the complexity of the return dictates whether it can be prepared.

This program will be held at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library, Fridays, from 11:30 to 3:30 pm beginning Feb. 10. Call 246-2157 after Feb. 4 to schedule your appointment.

When you come for your appointment, bring the following items:

Social Security cards and dates of birth for everyone on the tax return

Photo ID

W-2’s, 1098’s or other wage statements

1099’s for Interest and Dividend income

Routing information if you want direct deposit (copy of blank check)

Copy of last year’s tax return

If you qualify for child/dependent care credit, bring the child care provider’s address and tax I.D. number

If you paid for college expenses or interest on college loans, bring that information

If you itemize deductions: health insurance, medical expenses, property and excise taxes, mortgage interest and charitable contributions

Health insurance information for taxpayer, spouse and all dependents. If you purchased through the Marketplace, bring Form 1095-A. If not full coverage, information on monthly coverage and/or Exemptions from IRS or from Marketplace/Exchange. (NOTE: report any Premium Tax Credit received this year)

The AARP Tax-aide program looks forward to serving you.