Free training for businesses selling liquor/beer available

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the State Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations, will be sponsoring free training for local businesses who are engaged in the sales of liquor/beer and wine in restaurants and stores.

This training known as the “Five Points Program” will be provided in two four hour classes on the same day in Farmington.

If you are interested in sending your staff to this training please contact the FCSO at 778-2680 and leave your name and a contact number. The date of the upcoming class will be announced once the number of attendees is established.