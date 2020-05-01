FSB branch manager in Jay retires

JAY - Franklin Savings Bank has announced the retirement of Jay Branch Manager Diane Jackson and named Amanda Lee as her successor.

"It's hard to imagine our Jay branch without Diane after a dedicated fourteen year career here in the office," said Shelley Deane, executive vice president, director of human resources and administration. "Diane is known throughout the bank and our community as a mortgage expert. Her knowledge of the industry is impressive and will be greatly missed by both the bank and our customers. We are fortunate to be in a position where we have another financial industry expert, Amanda Lee, on deck and ready to assume the responsibilities that Diane will leave behind. Together, they will see us through a seamless transition over the next several months."

Jackson, a vice president, came to Franklin Savings Bank in May of 2005 as an assistant branch manager and loan officer from another financial institution. In 2015, Jackson was promoted to Jay Branch Manager after long-term branch manager, Lorna Niedner, was promoted to the director residential and consumer lending in the main office in Farmington. Jackson and Niedner made a strong duo in the branch for many years, serving both commercial and residential customers in and around the area. Jackson is dedicated to the greater Jay and Livermore communities, which can be seen through her ongoing commitment to the chamber executive board as well as leading many community services activities throughout each year.

In her life outside of the bank, Diane is married to Dave Jackson, they have two grown sons along with two amazing daughter-in-law’s and four fabulous grandchildren. Jackson is scheduled to retire the first of July and we wish her the very best in her next endeavor.

In the meantime, Jackson’s successor, Amanda Lee, will be working alongside her to continue the legacy that Jackson leaves behind. Lee, from Wilton, has joined the Franklin Savings Bank team from her previous branch manager role at a local credit union where she dedicated many years to serving her customers and communities.

“We’ve watched and competed with Amanda for a while now. We know she lives and breathes the same values as we do here at Franklin Savings Bank. She’s an experienced manager, lender and community leader,” says, Morgan Allarie, vice president, director of branch administration and deposit services.

Lee holds a degree in business economics from the University of Maine at Farmington. She stays active in the community by volunteering for various Franklin County Chamber of Commerce events, serving as the Treasurer for area youth baseball and serving in a leadership role for an area ATV club.

“Amanda is not only going to be an exciting addition to our Jay office, but also to the Jay community. She is incredibly self-motivated and dedicated to both the bank's customers and our skilled and experienced workforce," said Allarie. "We welcome anyone wanting to wish Diane well on her deserving retirement and to virtually meet Amanda to call the branch until banking can return to normal business."

As we continue to follow the CDC guidelines around social distancing the bank is holding off on a retirement open house, but plans are still underway to celebrate Diane in the near future.

Franklin Savings Bank is a top-ranked community bank proudly serving Western and Central Maine since 1868.