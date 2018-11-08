FSB promotes new officer

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has announced that Sarah Baker has been promoted to collections officer.

Baker, who started out as a customer service representative in 2001, has held various positions over the years at the bank in accounting, loans and escrows. She has been committed to advanced training and completed numerous classes, trainings, and seminars.

“Since her promotion to collections specialist in January 2017, Sarah has demonstrated a strong ability to troubleshoot and solve problems as well as communicate effectively and professionally in difficult and challenging situations,” said Kelsea Pinkham, hiring and recruiting manager at Franklin Savings Bank. “We are always happy when we can find a good outcome and avoid or resolve delinquencies. Sarah has been able to help make that happen.”

With this promotion, Sarah will now oversee the collections department.

Baker lives in Chesterville with her husband, Matt, and their daughter, Megan.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank with locations in western, central and Down East Maine that is currently celebrating its 150th year of community banking.