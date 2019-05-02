FSB River Valley Branch receives customer service award

RUMFORD - Franklin Savings Bank’s River Valley Branch in Rumford was recognized by the River Valley Chamber of Commerce as its 2019 Annual Meeting recently.

The busy Rumford-based branch was presented with the 2019 Customer Service Award and thanks for its “outstanding customer service to the River Valley area.”

Branch Manager Diane Perry said she was thrilled with the award and is proud of her staff. “We have a really good vibe here. We have a great team,” she said.

“We love what we do and we’re happy to be here. That attitude is passed on to our customers. If your employees are happy, your customers are happy,” said Perry.

The bank branch also received a Legislative Sentiment from the Maine Legislature; a letter of congratulations form Senator Susan Collins; and a Certificate of Special Recognition from Senator Angus S. King Jr.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank serving Maine’s western, central and Down East regions for more than 150 years, including 51 years in Rumford.