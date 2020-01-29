FSB’s long-time marketing director to retire

FARMINGTON - Assistant Vice President and Marketing Director Anna Lyon has announced plans to retire from Franklin Savings Bank. Lyon, who has worked for the bank nearly 23 years, looks forward to having time to spend on many creative projects, not to mention doting on her new grandchild.

Lyon has been producing the bank’s advertising, marketing, public relations, social media and webpage in-house since she joined the bank staff in April 1997. As a community banker, this meant immersing herself in various events, ranging from charitable fund-raisers to general community-building. She was a driving force in founding and carving out the bank’s role in the Fire and Ice Festival and the Chester Greenwood Christmas Tree Lighting, as well as numerous other events. She was also instrumental in establishing the bank’s tradition of creating Thanksgiving baskets for service families and created Fund-Raising Fridays, in which employees have raised about $84,000 for local charities since 2002 by paying to wear blue jeans on Fridays.

She is currently Vice Chairman of the Farmington Historical Association Board of Trustees and worked for 18 years on the organizing committee for the Franklin County Relay for Life.

“Anna has always strongly believed in FSB and the positive impact the bank has on our communities. For her entire career here, she has taken great ownership in how we are presented in the eye of the public, well beyond our banking services, and has enjoyed telling our story,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank.

Lyon holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Electronic Media from the University of Oregon, her home state, and a diploma from the ABA School of Bank Marketing and Management. She also holds a Certified Financial Marketing Professional certificate from the Institute for Certified Bankers at the American Bankers Association.

Prior to moving to Maine after college nearly 40 years ago, Lyon “summered” most of her youth in a 200-year-old un-modernized Pemaquid farmhouse that was her grandfather’s childhood home. This meant traversing the United States by car every summer. The family donated the shorefront acreage of the farmhouse property for the LaVerna Preserve and Lyon continues to serve on the LaVerna Foundation Board of Directors.

In addition to the Maine Bankers’ Association Marketing and Legislative committees, and the Maine Cash Access Marketing Committee, Lyon is a former trustee with the Catholic Foundation of Maine, a former director for Maine’s Diocesan School Board, as well as other local boards.

Prior to coming to Franklin Savings Bank, Lyon worked in communication for the Maine Legislature and was a reporter and photographer for the Portland Press Herald, Brunswick Times Record and Rockland Courier Gazette.

Lyon lives in Wayne with her husband. They enjoy camping throughout Maine and training and hunting over their bird dogs.

‘In mid-February, Lyon will open her next chapter as she retires from the bank. Franklin Savings Bank has celebratory plans but welcomes anyone wishing to bid Lyon farewell to feel free to stop by the Farmington branch over the next few weeks.

“We have a deep appreciation for the dedication Anna has given to Franklin Savings Bank and the communities we serve over all of these years. Please join us in wishing Anna all the best in all her future endeavors,” said Thompson.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank serving western and central Maine since 1868.