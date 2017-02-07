Girl Scouts grateful for Nostalgia Tavern Restaurant’s help

KINGFIELD - Recently, Girl Scout Troop 1531 hosted a unique fund raising event at Nostalgia Tavern Restaurant in Kingfield.

The girls duties included rolling silverware, setting up tables, taking orders, delivering food, adding up the checks, conversing with customers, and cleaning tables.

Girl Scouts: Jaidyn Stuart, Rebecca Reed, Josey Arms, Makenzie Barker have been working to raise money to go on their end-of-year trip to Washington, D.C. in June 2017.

On behalf of Troop 1531 we want to thank Nostalgia Tavern Restaurant owners Bill and Holly Mae Higgins and their staff, especially Holly Paul, for helping organize this event and Dana White the chef, and everyone who came out to support us. The Scouts raised $617.71. Thank You!