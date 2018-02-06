Gold LEAF Institute Senior College 2018 spring term kickoff

FARMINGTON - The Gold LEAF Institute Senior College invites you to its Spring Term Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Dining Hall, UMF Student Center, 111 South Street, Farmington.

Come join us to meet the presenters and other Gold LEAF members. This event is free and open to the public. Anyone age 50 or older who is interested in learning about Gold LEAF is welcome to attend.

There are no educational requirements, no homework, no tests and only minimal fees for courses. Courses vary in length from one short session or one day to sessions over several weeks. Some begin the week after kickoff and some run through the end of June.

This term’s offerings include:

• Informal Weekly Singing Sessions

• Presentation on Maine's Bee Population

• Trip to Bowdoin College Museums

• Simple Paper Marbling Workshop

• Discussion group covering current events and politics

• Monthly Book Discussion Group

• Woodcarving for Beginners

• Making Gifts with Essential Oils

• Film Documentaries and Discussion on the Vietnam War

• Writing Your Family History

• Disc Golf at Various Disc Golf Courses

• Guided Tour of Bonney & Flint Woods

• Presentation on Advanced Care Planning

For more information, contact the Gold LEAF Institute at 207-778-7063 or check our website: www.goldleafinstitute.org.