Grangers donate dictionaries to students

FARMINGTON - On Jan. 25, member of Farmington Grange 12 presented new dictionaries to every student in the five, third-grade classes at Cascade Brook School.

This is the 12th year that the Grange has donated dictionaries to RSU 9 students. For several years the Grangers travelled to the three schools in the district to donate the dictionaries to all the RSU 9 third graders. Other Granges in the area have now taken over the donations. Students at Academy Hill School received a donation by Wilson Grange 321 of Wilton, and Cape Cod Hill School by Millstream Grange 574 of Vienna.

Marion and Stephen Scharoun and Jo Josephson represented the Farmington Grange this year in the presentation which is in conjunction with “The Dictionary Project.” This national non-profit supplies the books at a modest price with the goal that all third graders in the country should own their own dictionaries to become better readers and writers.

The Grangers spent some time with the excited students exploring the encyclopedic sections of the book and asking them to look up the word ”perseverance,” an important word in the Grange. The books become the property of each student, their names will be written in them and will be with the students as they move through school.