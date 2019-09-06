Gravel Road Evaluation & Maintenance class to be held on Sept. 25

CHESTERVILLE - A Gravel Road Evaluation & Maintenance course will be held at the Chesterville Town Office on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 8 a.m. to noon. This class is being organized by the Franklin County Soil & Water District.

The proper maintenance of gravel roads in Maine is important for providing residents safe and reliable year-round access to their properties while minimizing costly capital repairs to these roads over time, but it is also an important part of protecting our natural resources from degradation.

In this training, participants will learn how proper maintenance protects property values and water quality, gravel road materials, how to evaluate a gravel road for maintenance needs, gravel road Best Management Practices, managing water on and adjacent to roadways, non-tradition and low cost alternatives, and will include a guided site walk of a local gravel road with State Soil Scientist Dave Rocque and Nonpoint Source Training Coordinator John Maclaine to provide a real-life scenario for discussion of potential improvements and practices.

This training is intended to be provide a resource for gravel road owners, town officials, contractors, and watershed organizations to better understand methods and practices for evaluating and maintaining gravel roads using the Maine Department of Environmental Protection Camp Road Maintenance Manual. This class qualifies for 4 hours of Continuing Education Credit for individuals Certified in Erosion Control Practices by MDEP.

Pre-registration is required. Make checks payable to FCSWCD in the amount of $45/person and mail to: FCSWCD - 107 Park St - Farmington ME 04938. You must include the names, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses of each participant registered.

For more information call, Rosetta White at 778-4279 or email rosetta.thompson@franklincswcd.org.