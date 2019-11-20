Grow Your Small Business resource event on Dec. 10

KINGFIELD - On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Greater Franklin Development Council and U.S. Small Business Administration have teamed up with the Town of Kingfield for a free small business workshop, “Federal and State Resources to Start or Grow Your Small Business.” The event will run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Whether you are starting your own business or are looking to grow your existing business to maximize its potential, this event will help you do that.

Federal, state and local resource partners will be available to tell you about programs that exist to help small businesses, and presenters can meet with individually after the event to address one-on-one questions.

Participants include:

Leanna Targett, Town Manager of Kingfield, who will be speaking about the town’s CDBG grants.

Charlie Woodworth, Executive Director of Greater Franklin Development Council who will be speaking about how GFDC’s work focuses on building strong communities that will result in strong local businesses.

Bill Card, Economic Development Specialist from the U.S. Small Business Administration, who will be speaking about sources of capital to start or grow your business.

Raynor Large, from the Maine Small Business Development Center at Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, who will be speaking about free and confidential technical assistance available to help small businesses.

Kevin Smart, from Community Concepts, who will be speaking about Microloans (up to $50,000) and free technical assistance provided by Community Concepts.

Lorri Brown, Business Advisor with CEI Women’s Business Center, who will be speaking about business start-up resources available to female entrepreneurs.

There is no charge to attend this event, but registration is required. Register through this Facebook event page, this Eventbrite page, or please contact William Card at william.card@sba.gov or 207-622-8555.

If this event is canceled due to inclement weather, it will be held from 8 a.m. -9:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.