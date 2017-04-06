Growing interest in backyard flocks prompts poultry event

WILTON - The Tractor Supply Co. store in Wilton will host a backyard poultry event on April 8 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

During the event, customers will have the opportunity to engage in a number of activities all centered around learning how to care for and manage an at-home flock. Participating event partners include Greaney's Turkey Farm, on site from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; Birds of a Feather (Emus), on site from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and the Franklin County Animal Shelter, on site from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

"The popularity of raising backyard poultry has continued to grow year after year and it has a lot to do with the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from your own backyard," said Krista Bowman, manager of the Wilton Tractor Supply store. "Our goal is to ensure that anyone who's interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so."

In addition to the main event, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy Backyard Poultry 101 and basic poultry nutrition.

When it comes to raising backyard poultry, customers can consider Tractor Supply a one-stop shop. All items needed, including starter kits, feeders, bedding, heat bulbs and lamps, coops and more, can be found at their local store. And for the poultry enthusiast, an expanded selection of poultry products is available on TractorSupply.com.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 979 US Route 2 East. For more information, please contact the Wilton Tractor Supply store at 207-778-5900.