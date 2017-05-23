HealthReach welcomes new provider Randall Beal

WATERVILLE - Randy Beal, PMHNP, will be joining HealthReach Community Health Centers in April to provide adult psychiatric medication management at three health centers in Kingfield, Madison and Strong.

Randy obtained a Master of Science in Nursing degree at University of Southern Maine in 2002. Previously, he completed a Bachelor of Art in Psychology degree at University of Maine, Farmington. He brings 38 years of nursing with the last 14 years working as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner.

Randy recently stated, “From my years of nursing experience I have learned you cannot have good physical health without good mental/emotional health and vice versa. I look forward to integrating a mental health approach working at the HealthReach health centers in Kingfield, Madison and Strong.”

HealthReach Community Health Centers is a group of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high quality medical and behavioral health care to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of health care and medications including the Health Insurance Marketplace. A private, non-profit celebrating a 42-year history, HealthReach is funded by patient fees, grants and individual donations.