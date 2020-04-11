Heating assistance available

WILTON - If COVID-19 has caused a reduction in hours or have caused unemployment, you may be eligible for fuel assistance.

There are modified requirements for anyone in this situation. Western Maine Community Action is committed to helping our community through this difficult time by continuing to provide assistance while taking necessary precautions to keep staff and clients as safe as possible. While our Service Center is currently closed to the public, WMCA is continuing to take Fuel Assistance applications over the phone.

It is important to remember that paid medical expenses, insurance premiums, and child support paid out can all be deducted from your total income to help you qualify. Both homeowners and renters can apply for fuel assistance, along with people who have their heat included in their rent or those in subsidized housing.

Families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, may get increased allotments when they are eligible for fuel assistance. Please review the income guidelines below and call 645-3764 or email heap@wmca.org if you think you may qualify or have questions about the program.