Heroes Honor Ball sponsored by Mrs. New Vineyard

SKOWHEGAN - The Heroes Honor Ball was recently held at T & B’s Celebration Center to raise funds for the Veterans Administration Volunteer Services at Togus Hospital for Veterans. The event was sponsored by Tiara Nile (Mrs. New Vineyard) who is a participant in the upcoming Mrs. Maine America Pageant to be held on April 11 in Portland. Tiara Nile presented a check for $710 for VAVS Program.

The VAVS is an on going program that provides for the comfort of the patients. Funds are used for such things as canteen books, Christmas parties, pizza parties, beano, barbecues, provide free coffee and newspapers in all the waiting rooms. They also sponsor the Annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival in which the veterans create pieces of art, creative writing, dance, drama or music to be showcased. The winners of each category goes on to the National level. This year’s festival is on Feb. 26 with storm date of Feb. 27 in the VA Theater in Building 210 at Togus starting at 10 a.m.

The largest portion of the funds is used for providing comfort items/toiletries to the veterans who are hospitalized at Togus. The VAVS purchase or receives donations of hotel-sized items such as shampoo, lotion, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrush and shaving cream and distributes these items accordingly.