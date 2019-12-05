‘High Pressure Boiler Operator’ course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer the High Pressure Boiler Operator course starting on Monday, January 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until April 13.

Boiler operators control high-pressure boilers that supply steam to heat buildings and generate power for industrial purposes and are employed in industrial and manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, government offices and commercial institutions. This course provides you with the knowledge and techniques to operate a steam generating plant in a safe and efficient manner and offers practical approach to power plant operation. It is designed to prepare you to sit for the High Pressure Boiler Operator licensing exam.

Prior to sitting for the exam, students are required to have six months of experience as a high pressure boiler operator under a training permit issued by the Board. Students can then schedule to take their licensure exam in the CMCC Testing Center. The cost of the class is $640 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is Jan. 13.