High Pressure Boiler Operator course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will be offering a High Pressure Boiler Operator course on Monday evenings, 6 to 9 p.m., from Sept. 10 to Dec. 10. The course prepares students to sit for the High Pressure Boiler Operator licensing exam.

High pressure boilers are used in industrial and manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, commercial institutions, and government agencies. This course provides participants with the knowledge and techniques to operate a steam generating plant in a safe and efficient manner and offers a practical approach to power plant operation.

Registration for this course is open and ongoing but space is limited. The cost of the class is $620. For more information or to register, please contact the Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/ccs. Deadline for registration is Sept. 3.