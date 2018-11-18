Holiday update from WMCA

WILTON - Operation Santa Clause is off to a fast and furious start this year, with 796 children counting on us this Christmas. WMCA is getting tags ready, setting up giving trees and organizing the inventory we have received so far from our toy runs.

The elves are working hard to fill frequently requested items, and have placed the following things on our “Wish List”:

Hats

Mittens

Winter Boots

Socks & Underwear

Wrapping Paper / Bows / Tags / Tape

Warm Blankets

Legos

Learning Toys

Board Games

Movie Passes

Donations of toys (new, unwrapped) or funds for the program can be dropped of at WMCA Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at our Service Center or mailed to PO Box 200 East Wilton, ME 04234. We also accept donations via our website and through our Facebook Page. If you wish for your gift to remain anonymous, please indicate this while making your donation, and we will be happy to honor your request.

Operation Santa Claus would like to thank the following for their donations of toys and or funds:

United Bikers of Maine (Toy Run)

Western Maine ATV Club & Lisbon Hard Core Riders (Toy Run)

Michelle Mitchell (Facebook Donation)

We have some new additions to the program this year and are pleased to announce a partnership with The Roost in throwing an Ugly Sweater Party / Op Santa Fundraiser on Wednesday, December 5 from 8 p.m. – midnight. Don your ugly sweater or tie and join us for drink and food specials, as well as door prizes and a chance to win a trophy for the ugliest sweater! Tickets are $5 at the door, or you can donate a new, unwrapped gift instead. We hope to see you there!

Also new this year, WMCA will be partnering with local businesses to sponsor 2% Tuesdays throughout the month of December. Our first businesses to sign on are Work First (Touch of Class Thrift Stores), The Chuck Wagon and The Calico Patch. When you spend money with one of our partnering businesses on a Tuesday in December they will donate 2% of their profits to Operation Santa Claus! These events are a great way to support local businesses and Op Santa, just by shopping like you normally would! We will keep you posted as new businesses sign on! If your business would like to participate, please contact dflannery@wmca.org

Follow us on Facebook to keep an eye on what the Op Santa Elves are up to! https://www.facebook.com/wmcaoperationsanta/