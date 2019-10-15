Homebuyer education class to be offered in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty, in partnership with Community Concepts Finance Corporation, will be hosting a Homebuyer Education class on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Upon completion of the class, participants are eligible for a $3,500 grant from Maine State Housing to put towards the purchase of a home. The grant is available to first-time home buyers, or anyone who has not owned a home in the past three years. The funds can be applied to the buyer's closing costs or as a down payment.

The class will be held at the Fairbanks School Meetinghouse, 508 Fairbanks Road in Farmington from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided by Bangor Savings Bank.

Community Concepts is a HUD-approved counseling agency and the class is taught by a "hoMEworks" educator. In addition, Larry Karno from Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty and Becky Davis-Allen from Bangor Savings Bank will provide attendees with useful information about the home buying process and obtaining a mortgage.

To sign up for the class, visit http://communityconcepts.eventbrite.com. Select the Oct. 19 class, and click on "Register." The cost of the class is $30.