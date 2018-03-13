Homebuyer education classes to be held in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty, in partnership with Community Concepts Finance Corporation, is pleased to announce two upcoming Homebuyer Education courses in Franklin County. Upon completion of a one-day 10-hour course, participants are eligible to receive a $3,500 grant from MaineHousing to apply towards the purchase of a home. These funds can be applied to a buyer’s closing costs and/or down payment.

The next two classes will be held on April 21 and June 16, from 8am until 6pm. The classes will be held at Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty, located at 602 Wilton Road in Farmington. Lunch will be provided for attendees at no cost.

Community Concepts is a HUD approved counseling agency and the class is taught by a “hoMEworks” approved educator. In addition, guest presenters in the fields of real estate, mortgage lending, home inspection and homeowner’s insurance will be on-hand to provide attendees with additional information from their areas of expertise. Studies show that people who complete a homebuyer education course are better prepared as buyers and more successful as homeowners. In many cases, completion of a homebuyer education course is necessary to be approved for a mortgage.

To sign up for a class, visit http://communityconcepts.eventbrite.com. The cost of the class is $30. In addition to homebuyer education, Community Concepts Finance Corporation is an approved provider of foreclosure prevention and financial coaching services.