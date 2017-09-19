Hospital hosting informational session on becoming a Certified Medical Assistant

FARMINGTON - Have you been thinking about a career as a medical assistant, but don’t know how to begin your education? Would you like to take your course in the Farmington/Livermore Falls area?

If so, plan to attend an information session on Monday, Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital to learn more. The 16-week course runs from Sept. 25 to Feb. 9, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Spruce Mountain Adult Education building in Livermore Falls.

Prerequisites include a high school diploma or equivalent (or currently enrolled in a program), a criminal background check, and a good disposition and willingness to learn.

This program prepares students to perform patient clinical skills in various medical office settings. Students perform clinical procedures including administering medications, assisting with minor surgery, performing an electrocardiogram, obtaining laboratory specimens for testing, educating patients, and maintaining clinical equipment in an ambulatory care setting. Medical assistants perform routine clinical tasks to keep the offices of physicians, podiatrists, chiropractors, and optometrists running smoothly.

For more information, contact Robyn Raymond, director of Spruce Mountain Adult & Community Education at 897-6406 or Tania Dawson, director of Western Maine AHEC at 779-2554.