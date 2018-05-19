Housing allowance changes for UMaine Veteran students

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine System is encouraging all Maine Veterans and eligible dependents utilizing the Post 9/11 GI Bill® to finance a college education to be aware of changes in federal law that could significantly impact housing allowances. More than 1,200 Veterans and eligible dependents attend Maine’s public universities.

Starting August 1, 2018, the U.S. Veterans Administration will calculate monthly housing payments based on the actual zip code of the location where the student physically attends the majority of their classes. The change applies to all students under the Post 9/11 GI Bill® and could result in a housing allowance change of as much as $700 per month based on a geographic distance of just 25 miles between campuses.

The University of Maine System serves as the State Approving Agency for Veterans’ Education Programs and is reaching out to college and university leaders across Maine to create awareness of the new federal guidelines and to encourage outreach to students. More than 3,500 GI Bill® beneficiaries receive an estimated $25 million in benefits each year in Maine.

Veterans and eligible dependents attending Maine’s public universities are encouraged to visit the System portal set up for Veterans and the military service community or by contacting the VA Certifying Official at their University directly:

http://www.maine.edu/transfer-students/veterans-and-military/

UMA: Laurie Krzywda -- krzywda@maine.edu, (207) 621-3458

UMF: Susan Enman -- enman@maine.edu, (207) 778-7243

UMFK: Yvaina Plourde -- joycep@maine.edu, (207) 834-7823

UMAINE: Tony Llerena -- um.veterans@maine.edu, (207) 581-1316

UMM: William Weaver -- wweaver@maine.edu, (207) 255-1330

UMPI: Nola Belanger -- nola.belanger@maine.edu, (207) 768-9540

USM: Lorraine Spaulding -- lorraine.spaulding@maine.edu, (207) 780-5232

USM: Camden Ege -- camden.ege@maine.edu, (207) 228-8534

Students at any institution can learn more by contacting their school’s VA Certifying Official or visiting benefits.va.gov/gibill.

GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government Web site at www.benefits.va.gov/gibill.