HVAC introductory class being offered this spring

FARMINGTON - Local Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning employers are looking for employees, especially those with an interest and knowledge of the business. An introductory class is being offered this spring to educate job seekers about this well-paying field and the skill sets necessary to be successful as an HVAC technician.

Franklin County Adult Education and Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education are excited to be offering this opportunity to the community. If you have an interest in this growing field, come to our HVAC orientation on Wednesday, March 28 from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Foster Tech Center at the Mt. Blue Campus. The orientation will give an overview of HVAC basics, employment opportunities available, and what the future of this business looks like.

Andrew Bracy, an experienced service technician at Valley Gas and Oil in Kingfield, will lead this class and provide hands-on experience for each student. This is a multi-faceted and ever-changing field, with new advances in heat pumps, solar and geothermal energy and natural gas.

“The field is always evolving. If technology interests you, there is a number of new ways to get involved and always be challenged,” said Bracy.

Currently, there are not enough HVAC technicians to meet the needs of the industry. With the high demand for employees comes higher wages, an opportunity for advancement, and a chance to start a life-long career.

This multi-week course will run from the March 28 orientation through May 30th each Monday and Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 pm, and will be held at Foster Tech Center.

Subject matter will include the introduction of multiple systems, worker safety, and industry terminology. Students will also be required to job shadow with a local employer. Cost of the course is $175. Funding sources are available for students that are eligible. If you are interested in attending the orientation, contact your local adult education program: Mt. Blue at 778-3460, Spruce Mountain at 897-6406.