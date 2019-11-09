Improved grant process workshop with CEI

FARMINGTON - On Thursday, Nov. 14 CEI Women’s Business Center will be hosting a short workshop session about the improved grant process through the Maine Technology Institute. It is our hope to have businesses in the Greater Franklin County area apply for funding over this fiscal year.

Each year MTI offers grants, loans, equity investments, and services to support Maine’s innovation economy. MTI supports new ideas, products, or methods with the potential to grow and diversify Maine’s economy and increase the number of quality jobs throughout the state through direct support of innovators and through support of programs and infrastructure that encourage innovation.

In the past fiscal year alone, MTI deployed $58 million in over 150 projects statewide.

The improved grant process includes no more deadlines, no silos, and no rigid program boundaries. The MTI has simplified its funding approach into a process tailored to applicant needs, thereby maximizing its economic impact in the state. Discover the flexibility of MTI’s new funding approach as Amy Leshure, Investment Officer at MTI, explains the process.

The Farmington workshop will be held on Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the UMF Education Center, Room 113 located at 186 High Street. Please register here.

For more information please contact Program Director Lorri Brown at lorri.brown@ceimaine.org or 207-241-5593.