Independent Bookstore Day at DD&G Booksellers on April 27

FARMINGTON - Independent Bookstore Day marks its fifth year of celebrating independent bookstores nationwide on Saturday, April 27, with literary parties around the country.

Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers in downtown Farmington will be celebrating with Desirable Giveaways, A History of DDG Quiz, and A Compelling Raffle.

“Though it is true that every day is Independent Bookstore Day it is even more true on April 27," said DDG owner Kenny Brechner.

DDG will also offer exclusive day-of merchandise created especially for Independent Bookstore Day by major publishers and authors. Since its inception in 2014, more than 200 authors have demonstrated their support for independent bookstores by donating work for Bookstore Day.

The fifth annual National Independent Bookstore Day is sponsored in part by Penguin Random House, Ingram, and The American Booksellers Association. Last year participating bookstores saw an average increase in sales of 200 percent on Independent Bookstore Day, with some stores up as much as 1,000 percent over their average Saturday sales in April. In just five years, Independent Bookstore Day has become a book-buying holiday, increasing book sales on a national level.

Some of 2018’s 20+ exclusive Bookstore Day books and items available only at participating IBD stores on Saturday, April 27 include:

Charles Bukowski Uncensored exclusive vinyl album. In 1993, the year before he died, Bukowski recorded selections from his classic Run with the Hunted. This exclusive vinyl edition features these selections along with additional material from that recording session including candid conversations between Bukowski, his wife Linda Lee Bukowski, and his producer. This is a true must-have for the Bukowski fan.

Women Talking (signed edition with an exclusive IBD-only cover). Author: Miriam Toews. Fans of Toews’ darkly funny fiction have been waiting for this one. And we have an exclusive signed edition with a redesigned, IBD-only cover. Women Talking is a transformative novel — as completely unexpected as it is inspired—based on actual events that happened between 2005 and 2009 in a remote Mennonite community.

Adjustment Day (signed edition with an exclusive IBD-only cover). Author: Chuck Palahniuk. Signed with an exclusive cover, this edition will pub on Bookstore Day, 3 days before the official paperback release. Adjustment Day, the author's first novel in four years, is an ingeniously comic work in which Chuck Palahniuk does what he does best: skewer the absurdities in our society.

The 2019 Bad Citizen Graffiti Stencil: COURAGE IS AS CONTAGIOUS AS FEAR. Author: Susan Sontag. Every year we create our signature “Bad Citizen” Graffiti Stencil to highlight the authors and the words that push us to think, read, and be disruptive when necessary.

Man-Eaters Vol. 1 (signed edition with an exclusive IBD-only cover). Author: Chelsea Cain. Illustrator: Kate Niemczyk/ This special edition with an exclusive cover is signed by both women creators! From the creative team that brought you the groundbreaking Eisner-nominated series Mockingbird, this trade paperback collects the first story arc (#s 1-4) of the unconventional coming-of-age tale-including the informative survival handbook, "CAT FIGHT! A BOYS' GUIDE TO DANGEROUS CATS" and all-new never-before-published extras!

What to Eat with What You Read: A Guide for Book Clubs and Other Literary Gatherings. A companion to last year’s IBD bestseller The Book Club Journal, comes this funny, helpful guide with reading lists, recipes, and menu suggestions from 25 of our favorite authors, including Min Jin Lee, Mary Roach, Roxane Gay, Jennifer Egan, and Robin Sloan.

Ada Twist and the Perilous Pants (Exclusive, signed edition with FREE iron-on Ada patch). Author: Andrea Beaty. A special Independent Bookstore Day exclusive autographed copy of ADA TWIST AND THE PERILOUS PANTS signed by bestselling author Andrea Beaty. Includes a collectible embroidered iron-on patch of stellar scientist Ada Twist.

To see all of the exclusive items created for IBD and for all current information, visit: http://www.indiebookstoreday.com