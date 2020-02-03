‘Individual Goal Setting’ Course Offered at CMMC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer a course on Individual Goal Setting, Thursday, March 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This course is all about setting and achieving goals, whether they be professional, academic, or personal. This session will guide participants through the importance of setting intentions, writing specific objectives and setting a disciplined strategy for execution. It doesn't matter if the goal is to get to the next promotion, earn your master's degree, run a half marathon, or give up sugar; this discussion will teach students how to get serious about goals and achieving, even exceeding them. The cost of the class is $69 and includes materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is March 5.