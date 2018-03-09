Industrial stitching class being offered at Spruce Mountain Adult Ed

JAY - Stitching is making a comeback here in greater Franklin County, with possibilities of industrial stitching jobs in Farmington at Origin USA or in Wilton with a former Massachusetts-based company, LeBaron Bonney.

Origin is a martial-arts wear manufacturer located in downtown Farmington looking to hire in the immediate future. LeBaron Bonney, an auto upholstery business focusing on antique and custom restorations, plans to open up shop in the former Bass Plant in Wilton.

To help potential employees learn the skills necessary for these jobs, Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education and Franklin County Adult Education are collaborating with both stitching companies to offer an Industrial Stitching Class to begin with an orientation on Tuesday, March 27 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. This 30-hour course will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Origin in Farmington. During this orientation, students will receive an overview of the program, learn about possible funding options and discuss local employment opportunities. Students will learn safe and correct procedures to become an advanced industrial stitcher, ready to be employed.

Call Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education at 207-897-6406 or Franklin County Adult Education at 207-778-3460 to sign up for the Orientation Class.