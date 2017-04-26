Industry fire chief accepts Director of Operations position at Delta Ambulance

INDUSTRY - A local fire and EMS chief has accepted the position of Director of Operations at Delta Ambulance.

Kevin Gurney joined Delta Ambulance in 1998, beginning as an EMT and Wheelchair Van Driver. He earned his EMT-Intermediate license in 1999, Paramedic license in 2001 and University of Maryland Critical Care Transport certification in 2004. Gurney earned his AAS in EMS Education in 2008, and earned a Masters of Science in EMS Leadership from George Washington University in August of 2016.

He became the Education Coordinator in July of 2006 and Director of Education in June of 2012. Gurney is a multiple recipient of Delta's Clinical Performance Excellence Award and earned Maine VFW's National Gold Medal Award for EMS in May of 2010.

Gurney will begin as the Director of Operations on May 1.

Gurney lives in Industry with his wife Kate, and sons Michael and Alexander, where he is also the Fire and EMS chief.

Delta Ambulance, founded in 1972, is the leading provider of high quality, compassionate emergency services and medical transportation in central Maine.