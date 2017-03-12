Industry voters approve purchase of backhoe

INDUSTRY - Local residents discussed road maintenance, equipment purchases and dock updates at Saturday afternoon's town meeting held at the Town Hall.

The 36 article warrant passed in less than an hour, with hardly any discussion or opposition.

Before the meeting began, residents reelected First Selectman and Animal Control Officer Lee Ireland to a three year term. He was running unopposed.

"I am anxiously awaiting a community member to raise their hand and volunteer for the job," Ireland joked, referring to his position as animal control officer.

Voters passed an article that will put $4,000 towards improvements and maintenance of the beach area at Clearwater Lake. The projects will include the repair of the existing dock system as well as installing a new dock system for the boat ramp. Additional loam and gravel will be spread at the beach area.

The town approved the $22,000 purchase of a used 2005 Case Loader Backhoe to replace the one that was sold last year. The previous backhoe was sold for $10,750 which was used for part of the payment for the replacement backhoe.

"It's a good buy," Road Commissioner Joe Paradis said.

The sum for the purchase were taken out of the Undesignated Fund Balance, which Selectman Ireland said is at a healthy balance of $380,000.